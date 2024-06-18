Vijay Mallya's Son Sidhartha To Marry Girlfriend In Week-Long Wedding. See Post

Sidhartha Mallya, son of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, is set to marry his long-time girlfriend Jasmine. In a post on Instagram, Mr Mallya shared a photo with Jasmine and captioned it "Wedding week has commenced…#wedding #ily." The photo shows the couple hugging and posing in a flower frame.

Mr Mallya had proposed to his girlfriend on Halloween 2023. The former model had shared the news by posting pictures of the couple, in costume for Halloween, on social media. In one of the pictures, Mr Mallya, dressed as a Halloween pumpkin, is seen kneeling and proposing to Jasmine, who is wearing a witch costume. In the second picture, the happy couple poses for the camera with Jasmine showing off the engagement ring on her finger.

Former actor and model Mr Mallya has written two books on mental health and is an advocate for mental health awareness among young people. While his book, "If I'm Honest: A Memoir of My Mental Health Journey" chronicles his own mental health journey, his second book "Sad-Glad" is a children's book described as a "companion for a dull day".

He first made headlines as the director of IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and later appeared as the judge on "The Hunt for The Kingfisher Calendar Girl 2013". His father, Vijay Mallya, is the former chairman of UB Group, an Indian conglomerate that is primarily in the alcoholic beverage business.

Mr Mallya was born in Los Angeles, California, and raised in London and the UAE. He studied at Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London, and then attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

After graduating from drama school, Mr Mallya began working as a model and actor. He has appeared in a number of films and television shows, including the sex comedy film Brahman Naman. He has also hosted an online video show and worked as a marketing manager for Guinness.