Indian Astrologer Stands By Prediction, Claims World War 3 Is Days Away

June 29 might also be doomsday, the astrologer said.

An Indian astrologer, dubbed "New Nostradamus", is gaining attention after predicting that the start of World War III is mere days away. According to The Daily Star, Kushal Kumar, a Vedic astrologer who claims to foresee world events, recently predicted the increase in tensions between Israel and Hamas, Russia and NATO, North and South Korea and China and Taiwan. Now, he has claimed that Tuesday, June 18, has the strongest planetary stimulus to trigger World War III. But he added that June 29 might also be doomsday.

Speaking to the outlet, Mr Kumar said that he used the Vedic astrology chart which is based on Hindu culture to make his predictions. Using the planetary and star alignment chart said to be a "map of our karma", Mr Kumar pinpointed the exact date global conflict will erupt. "NOW, Tuesday, 18 June 2024 has the strongest planetary stimulus to trigger WW3. although 10 and 29 June may have a say as well," he previously said.

"It may be observed here that predictive alert for better care and appropriate strategy involves careful and serious interpretation of planetary impacts while unintended human error or slip cannot be ruled out entirely," Mr Kumar added.

The astrologer cited a series of current events to justify his claim. He claimed that the escalation between Israel and Lebanon and North Korean soldiers crossing the demarcation line into South Korea all point towards his prophecy being accurate. He also pointed out that, in a manoeuvre uncomfortably reminiscent of the Cuban Missile Crisis, Russia has been sending warships, including a nuclear submarine, to Havana. And, to top it all off, China has been administering war drills off Taiwanese shores, worrying US officials.

"Watch the developing war scenario in hotspots across the globe as days pass by," Mr Kumar said as per the New York Post.

Also Read | US Tourist Found Dead On Greek Island During Heatwave, Latest In String Of Disappearances

Meanwhile, the original Nostradamus was a French astrologer who published the book "Les Propheties" ("The Prophecies"). He is believed to have made predictions for the future, including the year 2024. A New York Post report said that Nostradamus predicted that 2024 will witness severe weather events and global strife, including a naval battle, royal turmoil and a new pope.

Nostradamus had predicted a "naval battle" and said that a "red adversary will become pale with fear, putting the great Ocean in dread." The New York Post said that by "red adversary" Nostradamus could be referring to China and the nation's red flag. It went on to claim that the "naval battle" could be hinting at China's tensions with the island of Taiwan.

One passage by Nostradamus also states that the "King of the Isles" will be "driven out by force." Some believe that he was mentioning King Charles III. For 2024, Nostradamus has even predicted that the climate crisis would get worse. Moreover, according to the French astrologer's prediction, the world could soon see a replacement for Pope Francis.