Europe is bracing for a potential conflict of unprecedented scale, with fears of a war escalating amid rising tensions between Russia and NATO-aligned nations. According to Metro, France's Ministry of Health has instructed hospitals to prepare for a possible "major engagement" by 2026, anticipating a scenario in which they may need to support a large number of wounded soldiers from across Europe.

In a letter dated July 18, the ministry directed regional health authorities to be prepared for a "major engagement," anticipating the need to care for both French and foreign soldiers in the event of a major conflict, and to be aware of the limitations that come with wartime.

According to the French satirical newspaper Le Canard enchaîné, the letter instructs hospitals to prepare for treating thousands of soldiers within 10 to 180 days. France is reportedly also considering setting up medical centres near bus and train stations, airports, and ports to "enable the rerouting of foreign soldiers to their home country," the letter said.

Health Minister Catherine Vautrin said, "It is perfectly normal for the country to anticipate crises and their consequences. This is part of anticipation, just like strategic stockpiling. I was not yet in office when Covid-19 broke out, but let's not forget that at the time we were at a loss for words to describe how unprepared the country was."

France's war preparedness efforts follow the recent release of "survival guides" – a 20-page manual with 63 measures to protect citizens from armed conflict, natural disasters, and other emergencies. The guide lists essential supplies, including water, canned food, batteries, and first aid kits. The government insists the manual, which has been in development since 2022, is a general preparedness measure, not a response to any specific threat, including Vladimir Putin.

The General Secretariat for Defence and National Security (SGDSN) has created a manual to help citizens prepare for various crises, providing guidance on handling nuclear attacks and joining local defence forces. The release has sparked speculation that France is responding to the unstable international situation, as the country has also increased its defence spending from 2% to 3-3.5% of its economic output.