What Is Hypergamy, Dating Trend 'Sweeping Americans Off Their Feet'

Sixty-five per cent of Americans believe it is important to be "swept off their feet" for a successful modern romance, a new survey has revealed. The study, conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by Seeking.com, sheds light on the evolving landscape of romantic expectations among Americans. The survey of 2,000 US adults, conducted between May 24 and May 28 this year, revealed interesting insights into what constitutes a "luxurious" dating experience today.



Key findings



“Luxury” in modern dating



Forty-seven per cent of respondents consider learning about their date's background and engaging in intelligent conversations as luxurious.



Thirty-nine per cent believe it is luxurious for their date to pay for the entire outing.



Importance of being "swept off their feet"



Sixty-five per cent of people find it important to feel "swept off their feet" in a successful romantic encounter.



Thirty-five per cent believe the relationship is doomed if they don't feel swept off their feet on a first date.



Attractive traits



Eighty per cent find self-confidence attractive.



Seventy-five per cent are attracted to people who are proud of their life accomplishments.



Seventy-three per cent like people who go above and beyond on a first date.



Forty-two per cent find financial stability and cooking skills to be the most attractive traits.



Having a nice home (24%), a cultured taste in music (21%), and a good fashion sense (20%) are also highly attractive qualities.



Views on Hypergamy



Forty-five per cent believe it is acceptable to showcase their success and wealth on a first date.



Thirty-one per cent consider financial success attractive.



Thirty-nine per cent believe finding a partner who exhibits hypergamic traits contributes significantly to personal growth.



What is hypergamy?



From The Real Housewives to Bridgerton, the notion of marrying into higher social ranks has always interested people. This trend, known as "hypergamy," involves families climbing the social ladder through strategic marriages, a concept as old as time itself.



Hypergamy is the act of marrying or dating someone perceived as more successful or secure. Whether done consciously or subconsciously, it often stems from a desire for financial security, reputation enhancement or seeking higher self-worth and identity.



This concept has gained attention in recent years, but hypergamy has historical roots dating back centuries.



Emma Hathorn, in-house dating and relationships expert at luxury dating site Seeking.com, says that people seek meaningful connections with partners who share their intellect and ambitions in life. “Showcasing those ambitions and treating dates to a taste of luxury sets the bar for the relationship,” Ms Hathorn remarked.



“People want to find themselves elevated – both in the conversation itself and by being treated to something tailored to them, exclusively,” she added.