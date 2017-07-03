Munna Michael: Watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui Match His Dance Steps With Tiger Shroff Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a behind-the-scenes video of the upcoming song Swag from his movie Munna Michael on social media

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from the video (Image courtesy: Nawazuddin Siddiqui) New Delhi: Highlights Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen putting in his best efforts in the video The song Swag from Munna Michael will be released by on July 5 Munna Michael is scheduled to release in theatres on July 21 Agar aap mein hai swag toh aap kucch bhi karte sakte hain. Jaise main bann sakta hun international quality ka dancer," says Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The makers of Munna Michael will be releasing the fourth song from the movie, titled Swag, on July 5.



Watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui match his dance steps with Tiger Shroff.

Hum to lage huye hain, bhai #Swag coming soon @iTIGERSHROFF@sabbir24x7@vikirajani@ErosNow@NextGenFilmhttps://t.co/3dy9kjYJk5 — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 3, 2017



The trailer of Munna Michael was unveiled on June 5. In the film, Tiger Shroff will be seen portraying the ole of Munna, a street con, who aspires to become a renowned dance like Michael Jackson. During his hourney, he gets connected to gangster Mahinder Fauji, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who wishes to learn dance. Munna, who has extraordinary dancing skills, befriends him and starts training him. Nidhhi Agerwal will feature as Dolly, a girl who hails from Meerut and aspires to be a star.



Watch the trailer of





Munna Michael has been directed by Sabbir Khan. The film, which has been produced by Viki Rajani, also features Sana Saeed and Ronit Roy in key roles.



Munna Michael marks Tiger Shroff's third collaboration with filmmaker Sabbir Khan. They have previously worked together in films like Baaghi and Heropanti.



Munna Michael is scheduled to release in theatres on July 21.





Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a behind-the-scenes video of the upcoming song Swag from his movie Munna Michael, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agerwal. In the video, the 43-year-old actor is seen matching his steps with Tiger Shroff, who is known for his smooth dance moves. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen putting in his best efforts to perfect the dance steps. "swaginternational qualitydancer," says Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The makers ofwill be releasing the fourth song from the movie, titled, on July 5.Watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui match his dance steps with Tiger Shroff.The trailer ofwas unveiled on June 5. In the film, Tiger Shroff will be seen portraying the ole of Munna, a street con, who aspires to become a renowned dance like Michael Jackson. During his hourney, he gets connected to gangster Mahinder Fauji, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who wishes to learn dance. Munna, who has extraordinary dancing skills, befriends him and starts training him. Nidhhi Agerwal will feature as Dolly, a girl who hails from Meerut and aspires to be a star.Watch the trailer of Munna Michael here:has been directed by Sabbir Khan. The film, which has been produced by Viki Rajani, also features Sana Saeed and Ronit Roy in key roles.marks Tiger Shroff's third collaboration with filmmaker Sabbir Khan. They have previously worked together in films likeandis scheduled to release in theatres on July 21.