Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 14: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film Remains Steady

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, on day 14, minted ₹0.8 crore in all languages, as per Sacnilk. After this, the overall collection of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial stands at ₹57.65 crore. The film, which is a reboot version of the 1998 blockbuster film of the same name, also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya Furniturewalla in key roles. In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay essays the role of Captain Firoz aka Freddy, while Tiger Shroff plays Captain Rakesh aka Rocky. The 1998 David Dhawan directorial, on the other hand, featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in lead roles.

Manushi Chhillar, who marked her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj, opened up on the age gap between her and the actor. The actress said, “Working with a superstar is good. You get a certain amount of visibility. If I talk about my first film, there was an age gap. They wanted to play the whole thing. In this film, there was no pairing. We did songs for marketing. There had to be a way to put two people together for the songs, but that's pretty much it, which is fine. I don't see it as something that was atrocious or something that shouldn't have been there. It wasn't like a love story anyway.”

In his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 1 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Fast and furious is what Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is. It is infuriatingly fatuous, too. It hurtles from one action chaotic sequence to another without so much as pausing for breath, seeking to link one big confrontation with the next through tenuous, terribly contrived means.”

“Bullets fly, bombs explode, vehicles go up in flames and choppers, tanks and armoured vehicles run riot in a blurry series of events so exhausting and egregious that it numbs the brain to a point where you begin to wonder whether any grey cells would actually have gone into the making of the film,” Saibal Chatterjee added.