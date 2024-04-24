Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film Is At 56 Crore (And Counting)

Still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan witnessed a slight dip on its second Tuesday at the ticket counters. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, on day 13, minted ₹0.80 crore (all languages), as per Sacnilk. Now, the total collection of the action-thriller stands at ₹56.8 crore, the report added. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which hit the theatres on Eid (April 11), marks the first on-screen collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Apart from the two, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chillar and Alaya Furniturewalla in key roles. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a reboot version of the 1998 blockbuster film of the same name. The David Dhawan film featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in lead roles.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clashed with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, which hit the theatres on April 8. Pointing out the performance of both films at the ticket counters, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing a collage of Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's poster, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Wake Up, Smell The Coffee… The debacle of two prominent films this Eid – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan - should serve as a wake-up call for the industry… The star fees - including the exorbitant expenses of the paraphernalia associated with stars - need to be brought under control. It's time for correction… Will producers / Studios still remain in deep slumber?… Let's see who bells the cat first.”

Meanwhile, in his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 1 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Fast and furious is what Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is. It is infuriatingly fatuous, too. It hurtles from one action chaotic sequence to another without so much as pausing for breath, seeking to link one big confrontation with the next through tenuous, terribly contrived means.”

“Bullets fly, bombs explode, vehicles go up in flames and choppers, tanks and armoured vehicles run riot in a blurry series of events so exhausting and egregious that it numbs the brain to a point where you begin to wonder whether any grey cells would actually have gone into the making of the film,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar essays the role of Captain Firoz aka Freddy. Tiger Shroff plays Captain Rakesh (Rocky). Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been jointly backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.