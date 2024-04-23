Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 12: Next Stop For Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film - Rs 60 Crore

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

The box office collection for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan saw a decline on its second Monday. On Day 12, the action-thriller earned ₹1 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has collected ₹56.55 crore, the report added. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya Furniturewalla. The film has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been collectively backed by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment and Ali Abbas Zafar's AAZ Films.

Actress Manushi Chhillar, who portrays Captain Misha in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, recently commented on the movie not meeting expectations at the box office. In a conversation with Zoom, Manushi shared, “As an actor, you want your films to do well. You want people to watch you, to like you, like the film and enjoy and have a good time and feel entertained. Sometimes, it doesn't happen which is completely normal. That's something I have made peace with.”

“For me, the only thing is I need to be doing a good job and exploring new things. I need to also have filmmakers see me do something on screen. So, I think that was my takeaway. Box office numbers are something that, as an actor, you don't have any control over so whatever I don't have control of, I don't think much of it,” Manushi Chillar added.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 1 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Fast and furious is what Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is. It is infuriatingly fatuous, too. It hurtles from one action chaotic sequence to another without so much as pausing for breath, seeking to link one big confrontation with the next through tenuous, terribly contrived means.”

“Bullets fly, bombs explode, vehicles go up in flames and choppers, tanks and armoured vehicles run riot in a blurry series of events so exhausting and egregious that it numbs the brain to a point where you begin to wonder whether any grey cells would actually have gone into the making of the film,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features the first-time on-screen collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.