Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film Crosses The 50 Crore Mark

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. According to a Sacnilk report, on day 9, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial collected Rs 1.50 crore through ticket sales. So far, the film, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has grossed ₹ 51.40 crore, the report added. The story revolves around Captain Firoz, also known as Freddy, and Captain Rakesh aka Rocky, as they fight the mysterious villain Kabir (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran). Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is jointly produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

Viewers can see various specialised arsenals such as Chinooks, Black Hawks, C-235s, Humvees, and Oshkosh vehicles in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Mentioning the use of real weapons in the film, director Ali Abbas Zafar said, “There is nothing more satisfying than shooting real stunts on real locations with real weaponry and equipment. We are thankful to each country for all their support for letting us use the real military equipment in the film. Guns, tanks, military trucks, chinooks and many other weapons have been used in the movie.”

Ali Abbas Zafar continued, “We have kept it all real with the best technical team and action crew. The explosion, equipment, and locations are real, and all the actors have performed brilliantly during all the situations. Everything we have attempted is with real safety. So, I think when you watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, somewhere or the other, you will feel the thrill.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 1 out of 5 stars and said, “The film throws in talk of watan (nation), vardi (uniform) and zameer (conscience), the three things that true soldiers are unwaveringly committed to. We will achieve victory but without abandoning the principles that guide us, says the Army top brass. There is more artifice than intelligence in a film that arms the villain with the power of Artificial Intelligence. He floats the idea of brain-controlled, indestructible soldiers to fight brainwashed terrorists. Thwarted in his plans, he decides to prove a point.”

“In what is predominantly a man's world, a girl fights alongside the two soldiers. She is Captain Misha (Manushi Chhillar), who has a few stray action scenes of her own to prove her mettle. Another girl pops up a little later in the film. She is Paminder 'Pam' Bawa (Alaya F), the nerdy one who pretends to be a blockhead. She is brought into the mission to crack complex computer codes,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Alaya Furniturewalla and Manushi Chhillar are also seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.