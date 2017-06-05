Munna Michael Trailer: In Which Tiger Shroff Teaches A Smooth Criminal To Dance

Highlights
- Munna gets connected to gangster Mahinder Fauji who needs to learn dance
- The trailer also features actress Nidhhi Agerwal
- Nidhhi Agerwal will portray the role of Dolly, who hails from Meerut
Watch the trailer of Munna Michael here:
Put on your dancing shoes, 'cause here comes Munna in action! #MunnaMichaelTrailer Out Nowhttps://t.co/HSg9o23nGQ— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) June 5, 2017
Ahead of the trailer release, several posters of Munna Michael were shared by the makers of the film. See them here:
Here's my new #MunnaMichaelPoster with our leading lady, @AgerwalNidhhi. See you soon at #MunnaMichaeltrailer event! @sabbir24x7@ErosNowpic.twitter.com/Jz7Mu8dNEK— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) June 5, 2017
When Munna stepped it up gangsta style. #MunnaMichaelPoster@Nawazuddin_S See you at #MunnaMichaelTrailer launch event today! pic.twitter.com/AciJpMdDS6— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) June 5, 2017
#MunnaMichaelTrailer tomorrow :)@sabbir24x7@vikirajani@AgerwalNidhhi@ErosNow@NextGenFilmpic.twitter.com/Wa94AN00bI— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) June 4, 2017
In the film, Tiger Shroff will recreate the popular song Ding Dong from his father Jackie Shroff's movie Hero. In an earlier interview to news agency IANS, Tiger Shroff said: "The song is a tribute to my father (Jackie Shroff). There is no better way I could have done it than as his Munna. Dad is my buddy, my first hero... He's the reason I'm here. That's why for this character I'm trying to live his life."
Munna Michael has been produced by Viki Rajani. The film also features Sana Saeed and Ronit Roy in key roles.
Munna Michael marks Tiger Shroff's third collaboration with filmmaker Sabbir Khan. They have previously worked together in films like Baaghi and Heropanti.
Munna Michael is scheduled to release in theatres on July 21.
(With IANS inputs)