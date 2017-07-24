Mumbai Woman Biker Swerves To Avoid Pothole, Run Over By Truck

The tragedy coincides with a popular campaign against potholes in Mumbai, triggered by the angry response of the civic body BMC and Shiv Sena corporators against celebrity radio jockey Malishka after her parody video on potholes went viral online.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: July 24, 2017 11:40 IST
82 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mumbai Woman Biker Swerves To Avoid Pothole, Run Over By Truck

Jagruti Viraj Hogale was part of a women-only bikers' club.

Mumbai: 

Highlights

  1. Jagruti Viraj Hogale was on her way to a weekend getaway: Police
  2. Ms Hogale was part of a women-only bikers' club
  3. RJ Malishka released parody video on potholes that went viral
A biker In Mumbai was killed on Sunday after she hit a pothole on the highway and was crushed under a truck. 34-year-old Jagruti Viraj Hogale was a part of a women-only bikers' club and was on her way to a weekend getaway, say the police.

Around 9 am yesterday, Ms Hogale and her friends were heading from Bandra in Mumbai to Jawhar, a popular holiday spot, when she apparently tried to overtake a truck.

It was raining heavily and Ms Hogale apparently could not see a deep pothole until the last minute. As she swerved to avoid it, she was thrown off her bike onto the road. The police say she was crushed under the rear wheel of the truck she was trying to overtake.

Her friends were just behind her on their bikes. By the time they caught up, she was dead, say the police.

The tragedy coincides with a popular campaign against potholes in Mumbai, triggered by the angry response of the civic body BMC and Shiv Sena corporators against celebrity radio jockey Malishka after her parody video on potholes went viral online.

Trending

Share this story on

82 Shares
ALSO READHundreds Of ISIS Corpses In Freezers, No Country Wants To Receive Them
pothole accidentJagruti Viraj HogaleJawhar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio PhoneMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................