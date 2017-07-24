Mumbai Woman Biker Swerves To Avoid Pothole, Run Over By Truck The tragedy coincides with a popular campaign against potholes in Mumbai, triggered by the angry response of the civic body BMC and Shiv Sena corporators against celebrity radio jockey Malishka after her parody video on potholes went viral online.

Jagruti Viraj Hogale was part of a women-only bikers' club. Mumbai: Highlights Jagruti Viraj Hogale was on her way to a weekend getaway: Police Ms Hogale was part of a women-only bikers' club RJ Malishka released parody video on potholes that went viral



Around 9 am yesterday, Ms Hogale and her friends were heading from Bandra in Mumbai to Jawhar, a popular holiday spot, when she apparently tried to overtake a truck.



It was raining heavily and Ms Hogale apparently could not see a deep pothole until the last minute. As she swerved to avoid it, she was thrown off her bike onto the road. The police say she was crushed under the rear wheel of the truck she was trying to overtake.



Her friends were just behind her on their bikes. By the time they caught up, she was dead, say the police.



