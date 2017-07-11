In Massive Landslide In Arunachal Pradesh, 14 Feared Dead, Many Trapped

Papum Pare in Arunachal Pradesh has been receiving rains for the past four days.

All India | Written by | Updated: July 11, 2017 19:01 IST
Five houses were washed away in massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh.

Itanagar:  14 people are feared dead and many others trapped inside the debris after a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains washed away five houses of a village in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh today.

The incident took place at the Laptap village in Toru circle, 20 km away from Sagalee in Parum Pare, where last week over 150 people were trapped for three days after a massive landslide. They were rescued by the Indian Air Force chopper, which crashed killing four.

Although rescue teams from National Disaster Response Force or NDRF, State Disaster Response Fund or SDRF and state police has been sent to the spot, they could not reach the area since the road to the village is blocked by several landslides. The local government officials and villagers are currently carrying out the rescue operations.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Jalash Pertin, chances of any survivors are dim.

