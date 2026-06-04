Arunachal Christian Forum Demands Suspension Of State Religion Act Rules

The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has issued a strong ultimatum to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, demanding the immediate suspension of the process of framing and notifying rules under the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the ACF expressed its "strongest opposition" to the ongoing move to frame and notify rules under the decades-old legislation. The forum stated that the Christian community of Arunachal Pradesh is deeply concerned that implementation of the Act through the formulation of rules could have far-reaching consequences on constitutional rights, religious freedom, social harmony and peaceful coexistence among the people of the state.

The ACF alleged that the recent actions of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) concerning APFRA-1978 were being carried out in undue haste and had generated widespread apprehension and resentment among significant sections of the population.

The organisation further claimed that despite repeated appeals from various religious bodies, organisations and citizens, the state government appeared determined to proceed with the process without adequate consultation with stakeholders.

According to the memorandum, such a move without broad consensus and meaningful dialogue could lead to avoidable tension and unrest in the state. The forum emphasised that any decision affecting religious freedom and community relations should be undertaken only after comprehensive consultations involving all concerned groups.

The ACF has placed three key demands before the state government:

1. Immediate suspension of the entire process of framing and notification of rules under APFRA, 1978.

2. No notification, implementation or enforcement of the proposed rules.

3. A public declaration by the government halting the process and initiating comprehensive consultations on the repeal of APFRA-1978 with all affected stakeholders.

The organisation has given the government a period of fifteen days from the receipt of the memorandum to formally communicate its decision regarding the demands.

The forum warned that failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe may compel it to launch democratic protest measures, including protest mass rallies and even statewide bandh calls.

The ACF stated that such actions would be undertaken to safeguard what it described as the rights and interests of the Christian community in Arunachal Pradesh. At the same time, the forum maintained that its ultimatum was issued in the interest of preserving peace, protecting fundamental rights and maintaining communal harmony in the state.

The memorandum was signed by ACF President James Techi Tara, Secretary General Yomrik Lombi and Senior Vice-President Nabam Niba Hina.

Copies of the communication were also forwarded to the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, the Chief Secretary of the state government and various media houses.

The development is expected to intensify the ongoing debate surrounding the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978, a legislation that has remained a subject of discussion and controversy in the state for decades.