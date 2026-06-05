"This Is Not 1962": Arunachal Chief Minister Dismisses China's Claim

China may continue issuing maps and renaming places inside Arunachal Pradesh, but Chief Minister Pema Khandu says such claims no longer carry much significance for the state.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 73rd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong on Wednesday, Khandu dismissed Beijing's latest claims over Arunachal Pradesh as "meaningless" and said the state is focused on development and infrastructure growth.

"China claiming Arunachal Pradesh is not a new thing for us, and we don't give a damn about it. We do not take it seriously," Khandu said.

His remarks came after Beijing once again reiterated its claim over Arunachal Pradesh, which it refers to as "Zangnan" or South Tibet. Over the years, Chinese authorities have released several lists assigning Chinese names to villages, rivers, mountain passes and other locations within the state, a move India has consistently rejected.

"This is not 1962 anymore" was the clear message emanating from Shillong.

Khandu also reiterated the state's position on the border issue.

"We do not share a border with China. We share a border with Tibet," he said.

The chief minister said the focus should remain on development, noting that Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing major investments in infrastructure, border connectivity and hydropower projects.

According to Khandu, projects worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore are currently underway in the power sector alone, with several major initiatives at different stages of implementation.

He said regions that were once among the country's most remote areas are now being connected through roads, tunnels, bridges and improved communication infrastructure.

One of China's long-standing advantages along the frontier had been its investment in roads, railways and logistics networks in Tibet. However, India has accelerated border infrastructure development in Arunachal Pradesh and other Himalayan states in recent years, significantly improving connectivity in frontier areas.

Khandu said his government would continue to follow the Centre's approach of strengthening border regions through infrastructure and development projects.

Even as Beijing issues fresh lists of allegedly "standardised names" for places in Arunachal, New Delhi asserts that such claims cannot alter sovereignty or on-ground realities. The story playing out in the villages, roads, tunnels and power plants in Arunachal is more significant for the local administration than the names called out in China.

It remains one of the visible points of friction in the complex India-China relationship, but Khandu's remark is an indicator that political leadership in Arunachal has long passed the point of taking Chinese claims very seriously.