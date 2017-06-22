'I Am Poor' Stamped On Rajasthan Homes For Those Who Get Cheap Grain The message also says that the inhabitants of the houses receive subsidized food grain that poor families are entitled to.

Rajasthan villagers say they are humiliated after they were asked to paint their houses. Dausa: Highlights At least 50,000 homes painted with "I am poor" slogan To ensure only deserving families get cheap food grain: officials Villagers say they are humiliated, opposition attacks BJP government



The humiliating slogan was painted by local officials in Dausa, which is about 60 km east of the state capital of Jaipur.



The message also says that the inhabitants of the houses receive subsidised food grain that poor families are entitled to, triggering sharp criticism of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her party, the BJP.

The declaration reads "I am from poor family hence I take ration from NFSA. Merely 70 per cent of the families in Dausa are beneficiaries of the welfare scheme, reports news agency ANI.



Government officials claim the markings on walls are meant to stop the siphoning of cheap good grain by middlemen and to prevent richer families for grabbing a share of it. The welfare scheme - the National Food Security Act - was introduced by the previous Congress-led government and entitles the poorest families to 5 kg of highly discounted grain.



"At the time of the Congress, many got themselves registered to avail the benefits of the government's scheme. But the one who deserve to get the right are still deprived of it. The ruling government has taken this initiative for the backward class," said an unnamed official to news agency ANI.



Some residents claimed they were offered Rs 750 if they painted the "I am poor" sign themselves.



"Even when we opposed, they painted our walls with this message. We feel very humiliated but what can we do? The government is just making fun of us by painting this," said a man whose house was painted.



"It's a sick joke. If the state government provides them ration under the Food Security Act, it's their legal right, and not a charity from the government," said Manish Tewari of the opposition Congress.



KC Sharma, the Additional Collector of Dausa,



