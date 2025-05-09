Air Sirens In Chandigarh Again, Residents Advised To Stay Indoors

Sirens have been sounded in Chandigarh again this morning after an Air warning was received from the Air Force station of a "possible attack", officials said.

"All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies," the Chandigarh Administration said in a post on X.

Sirens were sounded and a blackout was enforced in Chandigarh last evening as well after a missile and drone attack by Pakistan in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and shelling in Punjab's Pathankot.

All private and government schools in Chandigarh have been shut on Friday and Saturday due to an "emergent situation", Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said late Thursday.