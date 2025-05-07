"Most Glaring Example": India Cites Sajid Mir, Slams Pakistan After Operation Sindoor

India on Wednesday cited designated global terrorist Sajid Mir to target Pakistan for "nurturing" terror elements on its soil amid rising tensions between the two countries after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Addressing a press briefing after India struck terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir as part of 'Operation Sindoor', Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Mir, wanted for his involvement in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, was declared dead, but was "brought to life again" after international pressure was built on Islamabad.

"Sajid Mir was declared dead, and after international pressure was built on Pakistan, he was brought back to life again and arrested in Pakistan. This is the most glaring example of Pakistan's support and nurturing of terror elements on its soil," Ms Misri said.

The foreign secretary said, despite a fortnight having passed since the attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead on April 22, there has been "no demonstrable step" from Pakistan to take action against the terrorist infrastructure on its territory or territory under its control.

He said Pakistani and Pakistan-trained terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out the Pahalgam attack.

It was the largest number of civilian casualties in a terrorist attack in India since the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks, he said.

Speaking on Operation Sindoor, Mr Misri said the Indian military carried out a "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible" strike to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan to "deter and to pre-empt" any further terrorist strikes.

During Operation Sindoor, India struck nine terror camps and reportedly killed 70 terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes, which lasted from 1:05 AM to 1:30 AM on May 7, were carried out jointly by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force under the codename Operation Sindoor.

Who Is Sajid Mir

Sajid Mir allegedly acted as a principal handler during the 26/11 attacks that left more than 160 people dead and is accused of directing the siege of Mumbai's Chabad House, where six hostages were killed.

In 2022, India submitted an audio recording to the United Nations where Mir was allegedly heard coordinating with the attackers during the siege.

Mir, who has aliases such as Ibrahim Shah, Wasi, Khalid, Vashi, Ali Bhai, Moosa Bhai, and Sajid Majeed, also allegedly conspired to commit a terrorist attack against a newspaper and its employees in Denmark between 2008 and 2009.

The United States has offered a $5 million reward for information leading to Mir's capture.