Firing Resumes At LoC After India Foils Pakistan Attack: 10 Latest Developments

Firing has resumed across the Line of Control (LoC) hours after India thwarted a wave of missile and drone attacks from Pakistan targeting military stations and other cities. India is retaliating effectively against the Pakistani hostilities.

Here are the latest developments in India-Pakistan tensions: Firing Resumes Along LoC: Pakistani troops resumed firing across the Line of Control, including Kupwara and Uri, early this morning. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply. 16 civilians, including three women and five children, died in Pakistani shelling yesterday. Blackout in Border Areas: Blackout continues in Srinagar and other cities. A complete blackout has been in place in Jammu as well. In Punjab, a total blackout was enforced till 5 am. In Rajasthan, the blackout was enforced in Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Barmer. Omar Abdullah in Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said he is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation after last night's “failed drone attack” by Pakistan that was directed at Jammu city and other parts of the division. Military Bases on Target: The military stations at Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur were targeted by drones and missiles from Pakistan along the international border last night. All threats were swiftly neutralised, officials said. No loss was reported. India Foils Pak Attack: India foiled the second round of Pakistan's airstrikes on military stations and several cities in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab, which began around 8:30 pm last night. All missiles and drones were successfully intercepted. Navy Ops in Arabian Sea: Indian Navy began operations last night in the Arabian Sea against multiple targets in Pakistan in retaliation against Islamabad's attempts at missile and drone strikes in parts of India, sources have said. 24 Airports Closed: Indian aviation authorities shut 24 airports yesterday in view of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. These include airports in Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Shimla, Jodhpur, Jammu, and Pathankot. Schools, Colleges Shut: Punjab has closed all schools in its six border districts. In Chandigarh, the common capital for Punjab and Haryana, all schools have been closed till Saturday. Rajasthan has also closed schools and colleges in several districts. This morning, two Delhi schools - DPS RK Puram and DPS Mathura Road - also informed that they will remain shut. US Says 'Not Our Business': US Vice President JD Vance has encouraged both India and Pakistan to de-escalate, but maintained that the conflict is not their business. "We are not going to get involved in the middle of a war that's fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America's ability to control it," he said. IPL Match Called Off: The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Dharamshala stadium was called off yesterday as a precautionary measure, said IPL chairman Arun Dhumal. The Indian cricket board has arranged a special Vande Bharat train to transport the players to Delhi.

