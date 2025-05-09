First Visual Of India Destroying Pakistan Army Post Across Line Of Control

Several Pakistani military posts along the Line of Control have been destroyed as Indian forces retaliated effectively to cross-border firing in the wake of the heightened tensions between the two countries, said sources.

The Indian Army has shared the first-ever visual of a Pakistani military post being destroyed in Indian airstrikes across the Line of Control. The counterstrike came as Pakistani troops resumed cross-border firing hours after their missile and drone attacks targeting several Indian locations were foiled.

It is not known in which sector the Pakistani military post was destroyed, but it signals that the Indian Army is giving an effective reply to the continuous ceasefire violations.

OPERATION SINDOOR



Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and… pic.twitter.com/9YcW2hSwi5 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 9, 2025

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir," the Army said.

It said the drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a "befitting reply" was given to the ceasefire violations by the Army.

"Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force," it added.

Meanwhile, India's Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major infiltration attempt across the border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A blackout was enforced across multiple cities near border areas. Power outage was reported all night from Srinagar, Jammu, and several places in Punjab and Rajasthan.