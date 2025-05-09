Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute To Rabindranath Tagore On His 164th Birth Anniversary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his 164th birth anniversary, and said the Nobel laureate's creations have been illuminating the whole world.

Ms Banerjee, in a post on X, also quoted a few lines from Mr Tagore's famous collection of poems 'Gitanjali' (Song Offerings).

"On the birth anniversary of poet Rabindranath Tagore, we pay our heartfelt respects and bow to him. We remember him not only on 25th Baishakh, but every day. He is in our direction, in our language, in our hope - in everything! The whole world is illuminated by the light of his creation," the chief minister said.

Mr Tagore's birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Rabindra Jayanti' on 25th Baishakh, according to the Bengali calendar.

