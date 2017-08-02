Former Union Minister Santosh Mohan Dev Dies At 83

Former union minister Santosh Mohan Dev today passed away at his home town Silchar in Assam following kidney and other ailments at the age of 83.The Congress veteran was Heavy Industry Minister in the UPA-I government led by former prime minister Manmohan Singh."He passed away at 6.06 AM this morning," Dev's daughter and Congress MP Sushmita Dev told PTI from Silchar.The seven-time Congress MP is survived by his wife and four daughters, including Ms Sushmita.Mr Dev was first elected to the Parliament in 1980. Out of the seven term as the Lok Sabha MP, he has represented Silchar, Assam, five times and twice from Tripura. Mr Dev was the union minister of state for communications during 1986-1988 and the minister of state for home from 1988- 1989.He was also the union minister of state for steel (independent charge) in the PV Narasimha Rao government in 1991.