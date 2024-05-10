'Scam Mastermind Will Be Back In Jail': BJP On Arvind Kejriwal's Release

Mr Kejriwal has been asked to surrender on June 2.

Attempting to pour cold water over the Aam Aadmi Party and other INDIA bloc parties' happiness over the interim bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP has reminded them that the Delhi Chief Minister will be out only for a short period and will have to return to Tihar Jail, where he was being kept in judicial custody.

Dubbing Mr Kejriwal "the mastermind of the liquor scam", the Delhi unit of the BJP posted on X that the court has evidence against the AAP chief and that he wouldn't have been asked to surrender on June 2 - a day after the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections ends - and nor would so many conditions been imposed on him if it didn't.

The conditions include that Mr Kejriwal cannot go to the Chief Minister's Office or the Delhi Secretariat. The court also barred him from signing any official file without the permission of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

In its post in Hindi, the BJP said, "Today, after the Supreme Court decision, the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders are saying Satyamev Jayate (truth only triumphs). Perhaps they have not read that decision completely? It is clear in the decision that Mr Kejriwal has got interim bail only till June 1 and that he will to return to Tihar."

"Neither has the stain of corruption been washed off Mr Kejriwal, the liquor scam mastermind, nor has he been acquitted of the charges. Mr Kejriwal was the mastermind of the liquor scam and the court has proof of this, otherwise he would not have been asked to surrender on June 2 like a hardcore criminal and neither would so many conditions have been imposed on him," it added.

After the Supreme Court's order, the Aam Aadmi Party held a press conference and called it "more than a miracle".

"Getting interim bail in 40 days is more than a miracle. Through the Supreme Court, it is a hint from god that whatever is happening in India, a change is needed. Arvind Kejriwal has the blessings of Lord Bajrangbali, and today he will come out of jail. I think it's not an ordinary thing. He is coming out of jail for a big purpose," AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

INDIA bloc leaders, including the Congress' Pawan Khera, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar have also welcomed Mr Kejriwal's release and said their "fight to save democracy" will get more impetus now.

All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will vote in the sixth phase of the elections on May 25.