'21 Days Won't Make Difference': What Court Said On Arvind Kejriwal Bail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was today granted bail by the Supreme Court to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The court asked the leader to surrender on June 2 for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

Here are the top quotes from today's Supreme Court ruling on Arvind Kejriwal:

- "Granting Kejriwal interim bail for 21 days will not make much of a difference. 21 days here or there should not make a difference."

- "We are passing an interim order, giving him interim bail till 1st June."

- "He will surrender on June 2."

- "The ED's Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered in August 2022 while the chief minister was arrested on March 21 this year."

- "He (Kejriwal) was out there for one-and-a-half-years. He could have been arrested earlier or after but nothing such thing happened."

- "The bail conditions will be similar to those imposed on AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was given bail last month in connection with the case."

The Delhi Chief Minister was arrested by ED in March in a corruption case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

The ED's case is that the Delhi liquor policy 2021-22 provided an exceptionally high-profit margin of 12 per cent for wholesalers and nearly 185 per cent for retailers. A key focus of the investigation into the Delhi liquor policy case was on an alleged network of middlemen, businessmen and politicians which the central agencies have called the "South Group".

