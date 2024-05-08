Air India Express Doesn't Recognise Workers Union Amid Protests: Sources

According to sources, the Civil Aviation Ministry has asked Air India Express for a report.

Air India Express sources today said that the airline does not recognise any workers' union amidst protests from employees who are opposing a new merit-based assessment system. This system, part of a broader performance appreciation policy, aims to streamline operations and effectively handle cancelled flights. However, it has sparked discontent among employees, particularly the cabin crew. The latest development comes after 86 flights were cancelled today due to a mass sick leave taken by cabin crew members, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

The sudden cancellations and delays, affecting both international and domestic flights, came as about 300 senior cabin crew members reported sick at the last minute, prompting the airline to scramble to address the situation. Passengers caught unaware, expressed their frustration on social media platforms, alleging lack of information regarding flight cancellations.

According to sources within Air India Express, the root cause of the protests lies in the discontent among cabin crew members regarding the new performance appreciation policy and alleged discrepancies in treatment following the merger with Tata Group. The crew alleges that certain staff members were unfairly offered lower job positions despite clearing interviews, leading to feelings of inequality and resentment within the workforce.

"A section of our cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations. While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result," an Air India Express spokesperson said.

"We sincerely apologise to our guests for this unexpected disruption and emphasise that this situation does not reflect the standard of service we strive to provide. Guests impacted by cancellations will be offered a full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date.

"Guests flying with us today are requested to check if their flight is affected, before heading to the airport."

According to sources, the Civil Aviation Ministry has asked Air India Express for a report on flight cancellations.

The Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU), representing a significant portion of the cabin crew, has accused the airline of mismanagement and a lack of equality in staff treatment. This disruption comes at a critical time for Air India Express, as the airline is in the process of merging with AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) and faces challenges in streamlining operations and catering to the increased demand.