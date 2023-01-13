Sharad Yadav: 5 Points On The Socialist Leader

Sharad Yadav, a tall socialist leader, was born on July 1, 1947, in the Babai Village in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad. He was a prominent socialist leader, alongside other socialist leaders such as the late Mulayam Singh Yadav and George Fernandes.

In a political career spanning nearly five decades, Sharad Yadav served as a Union Minister, convener of the National Democratic Alliance, and president of Janata Dal-United.

Sharad Yadav's political career rose during the anti-Congress movement in the 1970s. The year was 1974, and it was his Lok Sabha by-election win from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur as the opposition candidate against the Congress that boosted its political fight against the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi.

Yadav, who had launched his own party, Loktantrik Janata Dal, merged with Lalu Yadav's RJD in March 2022, which he said was the "first step towards a united opposition."