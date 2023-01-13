Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav Dies At 75

Sharad Yadav launched his own party in 2018, but merged it with RJD two years later.

Former Union Minister and one of the country's tallest socialist leaders, Sharad Yadav, died this evening. The 75-year-old was unwell for a long time.

A statement from Gurugram's Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Mr Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state.

"On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm," the statement said.

A three-time member of Rajya Sabha, he was elected to the Lok Sabha seven times. The founder-member of Bihar's ruling Janata Dal United, he quit after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ended the Grand Alliance and joined hands with the BJP.

In 2018, he launched his own party, the Loktantrik Janata Dal, but merged it with Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal two years later, saying it was the "first step towards a united opposition".

"Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia's ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I am saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Mandal Messiah, senior leader of RJD, great socialist leader and my guardian respected Sharad Yadav ji. I am unable to say anything. Had a conversation with mother and brother Shantanu. In this hour of grief, the entire Samajwadi family is with the family members," tweeted Tejashwi Yadav.

"Sharad Yadav was my political guardian. He had a big role in making me the Deputy Chief Minister. Bihar will never forget his contribution," Bihar's former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi tweeted.