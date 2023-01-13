'Sharad Yadav Distinguished Himself As MP And Minister': PM Modi's Tribute

It is a big loss for Indian politics, Chirag Paswan said. (File)

In a condolence message for former Union Minister Sharad Yadav, who died on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had "distinguished himself as an MP and Minister". The 75-year-old was unwell for a long time and was admitted in the Fortis hospital in Gurgaon, near Delhi.

"Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia's ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said on Twitter.

Speaking to NDTV, Chirag Paswan also mourned the death of one of the country's tallest socialist leaders. "He was like my father. It is a big loss for Indian politics," Mr Paswan said.

Referring to Sharad Yadav as 'Mandal Messiah', Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said in a tweet in Hindi, "Messiah, senior leader of RJD, great socialist leader and my guardian respected Sharad Yadav ji. I am unable to say anything. Had a conversation with mother and brother Shantanu. In this hour of grief, the entire Samajwadi family is with the family members."

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi also condoled Sharad Yadav's death, calling him his 'political guardian'. "He had a big role in making me the Deputy Chief Minister. Bihar will never forget his contribution."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also condoled Sharad Yadav's death and said that he strengthened the politics of quality.

"Am saddened by the demise of Sharad Yadav , former president of JDU and senior leader of the socialist stream of the country. Serving the country as a former Union minister and an outstanding Parliamentarian for decades, he strengthened the politics of equality," M Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Sharad Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state, news agency PTI reported.

"On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm," the statement said.