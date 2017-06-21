Diya Aur Baati Hum's Deepika Singh Shares First Pic Of Son

Actress Deepika Singh Goyal, who is best known as Sandhya Rathi of Diya Aur Baati Hum, shared the first picture of her son, whom she welcomed on May 20. Deepika's son is now one-month old. Deepika shared a picture of her boy snuggly cradled in her arms and wrote in caption: "Baby turns 1 month today. Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and blessings. Being a mother is a full time job which currently I'm loving the most. Baby and papa and mumma loves all of you (sic)." Deepika Singh is married to Rohit Raj Goyal, who directed the first season of her show Diya Aur Baati Hum.
Highlights
- Deepika Singh hasn't revealed the name of her son yet
- 'Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes,' said Deepika
- Deepika Singh married the director of her show Diya Aur Baati Hum
Here's a pic of Deepika with her son:
Deepika and Rohit met on the sets of Diya Aur Baati Hum and got married in 2014. Deepika signed off from the role of Sandya Rathi last year in September and she has currently taken a break from acting. The show's second season, titled Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, went on air in April. Deepika's co-star Anas Rashid made a guest appearance on the show recently but there is no word if Deepika will also make a cameo. Anas and Deepika's characters (Sooraj and Sandhya) were written out in the season finale of Diya Aur Baati Hum, in which they died hand-in-hand while saving their city from a terrorist attack. Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji is the story of their daughter Kanak, who Bhabo blames for the death of her son and daughter-in-law.
Meanwhile, Deepika Singh and Rohit Raj Goyal together participated in the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 6.