Ashok Gehlot's Jibe At BJP After INDIA Alliance's Performance In 2024 Polls

Rajasthan has a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

With the BJP and the NDA seemingly falling short of their "400 paar" claim, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has suggested that if the ruling party fails to secure a clear majority, Prime Minister Modi should consider withdrawing his candidacy for the post of Prime Minister.

Mr Gehlot pointed out that the BJP and the PM's campaign slogans revolved around "Modi's guarantee" and "Modi government again," overshadowing discussions on key issues like inflation and unemployment. The Congress leader said that despite PM Modi's claims of securing a significant number of seats for the BJP and NDA, it appears that their goals may fall short.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi kept the focus of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections completely on himself. In the campaign, phrases like Modi's guarantee, Modi Sarkar again were heard and seen more than the word BJP. Even the parliament election candidates were bypassed. The entire election was run in the name of Modi's guarantee. Issues like inflation, unemployment, increasing tension in the society became secondary in the election and only Modi's name was being heard. The Prime Minister had claimed that under his leadership BJP will cross 370 and NDA will cross 400 seats in Parliament.," Mr Gehlot said.

"Now it has become clear that neither BJP will get 370 seats nor NDA will get 400 seats. BJP is not even able to get a clear majority in the name of Prime Minister Modi. In such a situation, Shri Narendra Modi should now withdraw his claim and name from the post of Prime Minister," he added.

Congress' Rajasthan unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra has expressed confidence in securing 12 to 13 seats in the state. This includes Bharatpur, the hometown of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Mr Sharma remained adamant that his party will win all 25 seats.

The outcome of prominent leaders such as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary are also awaited.

Out of the 25 seats in Rajasthan, the BJP is leading in 14 and the Congress in 8, as per the latest figures from the Election Commission.