Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections Results Today

Elections Results 2024 Live: The assembly polls results will be announced along with Lok Sabha results.

The results for the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will be announced today.

The Odisha Assembly polls seek to elect 147 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. The state voted for the Lok Sabha Elections and the assembly polls simultaneously from May 13 to June 1, over four phases.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal is eyeing another term in the state under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who has held the post for over 24 years. The BJD is contesting on 147 seats, BJP on 147 seats, Indian National Congress on 145 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist) on 7 seats.

In Andhra Pradesh, Assembly Elections were held on May 13, along with the Lok Sabha elections.

Seeking another term, the YSRCP contested on all175 seats alone, while the TDP fielded candidates on 144 seats. Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) contested on 21 seats and the BJP on 10 seats.

Key contenders include Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP), TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JSP's Pawan Kalyan.

Jun 04, 2024 07:25 (IST) Odisha Elections Result 2024 Live Updates: What Exit Polls Say

The exit polls have predicted a rise in vote share for BJP while the Congress is predicted to remain at a distant third with a voter share of around 4 per cent.

According to Axis My India exit poll, BJD and BJP are expected to win 62-80 seats in the 147-member legislative assembly in Odisha. The Congress is expected to win 5 to 8 seats.

The exit polls further said that the BJP is expected to gather a 48 per cent vote share while the BJD is predicted to get a vote share of 42 per cent.

In the 2019 legislative assembly elections, Naveen Patnaik-led BJD posted a thumping victory winning 112 seats out of 147 in the state. Patnaik was sworn in as chief minister for a fifth consecutive time since 2000. The BJP won 23 and the Congress managed to win nine seats in 2019.