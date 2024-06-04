Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Election Results 2024: Live Updates

Counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

Votes are being counted for the world's largest elections today. The Lok Sabha elections saw polling in seven phases that began on April 19 and concluded on June 1. The elections are expected to be a fierce contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition bloc, INDIA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a historic third term, while the INDIA bloc aims to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha by consolidating the seats won by its member parties.

Exit polls unanimously predict a notable improvement in the NDA's performance in the South.

In Andhra Pradesh, analysts predict that the NDA's alliance with Chandrababu Naidu has proven fruitful, projecting an expected victory in 18 out of the state's 25 seats.

Similarly, in Karnataka, the BJP is anticipated to secure a significant majority despite the state's historical inclination towards the Congress. In Telangana, exit polls suggest that the Congress might struggle to capitalise on its previous assembly poll victory, with the BJP poised to secure over half of the state's 17 seats following the decline of K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Furthermore, exit polls predict that the BJP is likely to make electoral gains in Tamil Nadu, securing at least two seats, and in Kerala, securing one seat.

Here are Live Updates on the 2024 Election Results:

Jun 04, 2024 07:49 (IST) Election Results: How Tamil Nadu Voted In 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP had allied with the AIADMK but the two were thumped by the DMK-Congress combine that claimed 38 of Tamil Nadu's 39 seats; the hold-out was Theni, near Madurai, which was won by the AIADMK's P Ravindhranath. The BJP contested only five seats in that election.

Jun 04, 2024 07:43 (IST) What Exit Polls Predict For South India

Jun 04, 2024 07:31 (IST) Election Results: A Look At How India Voted In 2019

Jun 04, 2024 07:23 (IST) Andhra Pradesh Assembly Results Also To Be Declared Today

Votes will also be counted for the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. Seeking another term, the YSRCP contested on all175 seats alone, while the TDP fielded candidates on 144 seats. Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) contested on 21 seats and the BJP on 10 seats.



Jun 04, 2024 07:14 (IST) Election Results: BJP's Madhavi Lata Says Entire Country Watching Hyderabad Seat

BJP candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha said that the entire country is looking forward to the seat's outcome. "I am pretty excited and all of them who have voted for BJP in the entire country are looking forward to especially this particular seat, that we win and bring justice to the Lok Sabha seat in Hyderabad," Ms Latha said today.

Jun 04, 2024 07:01 (IST) Explained: How Votes Are Counted For Lok Sabha Polls

A marathon six-week Lok Sabha election, the second longest in India's history, ended last week. The exit polls, which have predicted a return of the BJP, are also done. On Tuesday, votes will be counted. But how is it done? A marathon six-week Lok Sabha election, the second longest in India's history, ended last week. The exit polls, which have predicted a return of the BJP, are also done. On Tuesday, votes will be counted. But how is it done? Read here

Jun 04, 2024 06:59 (IST) Exit Polls Predict Improvement In NDA's Performance In The South

All exit polls are unanimous about NDA's improved performance in the south and in Bengal. In Andhra Pradesh, analysts predict that the NDA's alliance with Chandrababu Naidu has proven fruitful, projecting an expected victory in 18 out of the state's 25 seats.