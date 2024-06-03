Explained: How Votes Are Counted For Lok Sabha Polls

A marathon six-week Lok Sabha election, the second longest in India's history, ended last week. The exit polls, which have predicted a return of the BJP, are also done. On Tuesday, votes will be counted. But how is it done?

Here's all you need to know.

Under Rule 54 A of the Conduct of Elections Rules 1961, the counting of postal ballot papers begins at 8 am. The counting of EVM votes starts 30 minutes later.

The EVMs are kept in strong rooms in each constituency. Around 7 am, the lock of the strong room is opened in the presence of the candidates or the representatives of each contesting party. The Returning Officer and the Special Observer of the Election Commission open the lock.

The entire process is videographed, after which the control unit of the EVM is brought to the counting table. It is monitored through CCTV cameras and videography.

After the machines are placed on the table, the unique ID and seal of each control unit is matched and then shown to the polling agent of each candidate.

On pressing a button in the control unit, the vote of each candidate starts appearing next to their name in the EVM.

There are a total of 15 tables in each counting centre - 14 are for counting and one table is reserved for the returning officer. Which employee will do the counting at which table is kept secret. On the morning of counting, the returning officer of each district randomly allots halls and tables to staff.

The counting of votes starts at 8 am. First, the postal ballots and electronic postal ballots are counted. Immediately after this, counting of EVM votes starts. The trends start emerging within minutes.

Only counting staff, returning officers, security personnel and agents can go inside the counting centre.

Until the counting of votes is completed, no candidate's agent is allowed to leave. Apart from the people on duty, no one can take their mobile inside. If any party agent suspects irregularities, they can demand a recount only after the official announcement of the result.

The Returning Officer enters the data of votes received by each candidate on the result sheet. The Returning Officer then declares the result and hands a certificate of victory to the candidate who wins.

After the counting of votes is completed, the EVMs are again kept in the strong room. According to the rules, the EVMs have to be kept in the strong room for 45 days after counting day.