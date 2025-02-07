Delhi Election Results 2025: Date, Time And Where To Watch

The 2025 Delhi election results will be declared on Saturday, February 8, 2025. This is according to the scheduled announced by Election Commission of India (ECI), which said that the elections will be held in single phase on February 5 and results will be out days later. More than 1.5 crore eligible voters exercised their franchise and sealed the fate of contestants from various parties.

A total of 699 candidates - 603 men and 96 women - contested the election on 70 Assembly constituencies.

Delhi election 2025 result date

The results for 2025 Delhi Assembly election will be announced on February 8. In the 2020 elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a significant majority, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) obtained the remaining eight seats. The Indian National Congress did not win any seats in that election.

Delhi election 2025 result time

The counting of votes will begin at 7 am on Saturday, February 8 and expected to conclude by 6pm. However, trends will start coming shortly after the counting begins and continue throughout the day.

For the 2025 Delhi Assembly election, the main political contenders are the Aam Aadmi party (AAP), BJP and Congress. Notably, in the New Delhi constituency, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of AAP is facing former West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh from the BJP and former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit. In the Kalkaji constituency, Chief Minister Atishi of AAP is contesting against former South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress's Alka Lamba.

Delhi has a total of 1.55 crore registered voters, including 2.08 lakh first-time voters aged 18-19 years. The Election Commission has established 13,766 polling stations across the National Capital Territory to facilitate the voting process.

Where to watch live streaming of election results

On February 8, 2025, as the votes are counted, live updates and results will be available on ndtv.com/elections and NDTV 24X7 through the day. You can also watch the live-stream of the election results on NDTV's YouTube channel and catch the live updates on NDTV.com.

Besides this, the counting trends and results, based on the data entered by RO/ARO across all the seats, will be available on the official website of the Election Commission at results.eci.gov.in. People can also check results on the Voter Helpline App, available for both iOS and Android mobile users.

What have exit polls predicted

The BJP has been tipped to win the 2025 Delhi Assembly election, according to NDTV's poll of exit polls.

At least a dozen exit polls have predicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party will win between 45 and 55 of Delhi's 70 seats, while ruling AAP will suffer major losses.

The Congress? Just one seat. A prediction which, if it holds true, will again spotlight the party's apparent inability to work with fellow opposition parties.