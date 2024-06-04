NDA Dominates, INDIA Struggles In Karnataka Despite Sex Tapes Row: Leads

The BJP-led NDA has surged ahead in Karnataka as very early trends for the Lok Sabha election started coming in. About an hour after counting began, the NDA is heading in 22 out of 28 seats and the INDIA Opposition bloc in three. These are, however, very early trends and may change anytime.

Early leads of the NDA in Karnataka are significant as the BJP and its ally, HD Devegowda's JDS, faced a scathing attack from the Opposition over the sex tapes row surrounding Mr Devegowda's grandson and sitting MP Prajwal Revanna.

While the BJP is contesting 22 out of 25 seats in Karnataka, the JDS is fighting on three, including Hassan on which Prajwal Revanna is the candidate. The Congress, which is in power in the state, is fighting alone.

In the 2019 election, the BJP won 25 out of the state's 28 seats, the Congress and the JDS -- then allies -- one each. This time, JDS has switched sides to NDA and the Congress is going it alone.

Winning Karnataka is critical for the Congress because it is a test of its organisational strength in a state it rules. Even within the INDIA bloc, the Congress will have greater bargaining power only if it maximises its tally in states where it is contesting alone.

Most exit polls have given the BJP a clear majority in Karnataka. The Congress, they have predicted, will be confined to single digits.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have rubbished the predictions and said the Congress will perform very well in the state.