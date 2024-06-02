42 Tamil Nadu College Students Hospitalised After Having Dinner At Hostel

The condition of all the affected students is said to be stable (Representational)

A total of 42 students of a private engineering college here took ill after consuming food served at the hostel early on Sunday.

According to police, the students had dinner at the hostel following which they complained of uneasiness and vomiting.

They were then taken to the Erode District Medical College Hospital.

The condition of all the affected students is said to be stable.

