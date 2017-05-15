Deepika Padukone Is Ready For Cannes. These Pics Are Proof Deepika Padukone scored a perfect 10 for first look (of sorts) for Cannes. She is reportedly set to make her red carpet appearance later in the festival which starts from May 17

Here are pictures which prove that Deepika Padukone is Cannes-ready:

Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport

Deepika is excited about her trip the French Rivera, at least that's what she told news agency IANS: "I am very, very excited. I am looking forward to the entire experience of being there and taking it all in."



Deepika Padukone earlier attended the Cannes Film festival in 2010 as the brand ambassador of another brand. Of that appearance, Deepika said: "I would happily forget that experience maybe, and start afresh."



Deepika Padukone starred in (her first) Hollywood film xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, which released in January. She globetrotted with her xXx 3 co-stars, with Vin Diesel leading the pack, in several international destinations. And that's where global domination began for the actress.

Deepika Padukone for the promotions of xXx 3.

We've also spotted Deepika at several international events. This year, she attended the Met Gala and the Oscars and Golden Globes after parties. In February, Deepika Padukone was invited by designer Michael Kors at the New York Fashion week.

Deepika made several international appearances.

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which is scheduled to release later this year.



Deepika Padukone, good luck for Cannes.



(With IANS inputs)



