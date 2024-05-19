Cannes 2024: Inside Kiara Advani's 'Night To Remember' - See Pics

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani's Cannes album is what dreams are made of. The Govinda Mera Naam star, who is currently at Cannes, shared pics from an event at the Film Festival last night. On Saturday night, the actress attended the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner. For the event, Kiara Advani was seen wearing a pink and black courset gown featuring a striking oversized bow at the back from the shelves of Prabal Gurung. In the pictures shared off-red carpet, the actress can be seen posing by a balcony, overlooking the Cannes' skies. In other pics, the actress can be seen aurrounded by her stylistsand team, who can be seen ficing her hair and dress. The last frame has her smiling widely before stepping into an elevator. Kiara Advani captioned the image, "A night to remember."

At the gala, she was honoured along with Aseel Omran, Adhwa Fahad, Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Sarocha Chankimha, aka Freen, and Salma Abu Deif. Red Sea Film shared several pictures from the event on its Twitter handle. The caption read, "The Red Sea International Film Festival (#RedSeaIFF) and Vanity Fair Europe reunited to host the #WomenInCinema Gala, held alongside the 77th Cannes Film Festival."

The Red Sea International Film Festival (#RedSeaIFF) and Vanity Fair Europe reunited to host the #WomenInCinema Gala, held alongside the 77th Cannes Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/F72ur3jwtW — RedSeaFilm (@RedSeaFilm) May 19, 2024

A day ago, Kiara Advani shared a video on social media. In the video, she is seen striking poses in a white dress featuring a thigh-high slit. The outfit was from the shelves of Indian designer Prabal Gurung. For accessories, Kiara opted for white pearl danglers. She completed her look with white pointed heels. Captioning the video, Kiara Advani wrote, "Rendezvous at the Riviera."

Alongside Kiara, actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shobita Dhulipala also made appearances at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Actors Jacqueline Fernandes and Aditi Rao Hydari will also be walking the red carpet this year. Urvashi Rautela shared pictures from the French Riviera, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani made her red carpet debut on Wednesday.