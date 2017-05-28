Curfew In Srinagar Day After Hizbul Commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat Killed

Curfew has been imposed in large parts of Srinagar and some other districts of the Kashmir Valley after protests and clashes following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat on Saturday. 27-year-old Bhat, who had succeeded Burhan Wani, is among 10 terrorists killed by security forces in separate encounters in the last 48 hours.Though authorities said curfew would be in place only in seven police station areas of Nowhatta, Rainawari, Khanyar, MR Gunj, Safa Kadal, Kralkhud and Maisuma, the city was virtually sealed in the morning to prevent all kinds of vehicular movement. There's heavy deployment of security forces in the old city areas of Srinagar as well.Rail services between Baramilla and Banihal had been stopped after clashes yesterday. Mobile phone services expect BSNL have been blocked. Internet services were banned as well. Civil service (judicial) exam scheduled for today has been cancelled. All educational institutions in the Valley have also been ordered to remain closed on Monday.The separatist groups have called for a two-day strike.One civilian was killed in security forces firing in south Kashmir's Tral on Saturday as huge protests broke out in the valley after news of the death of Bhat - seen as a major setback to the terrorist network. Protesters clashed with law enforcement in several parts of Kashmir leaving dozens of people injured.Curfew like restrictions have been imposed in Ganderbal, Badgam, Bandipora and Kupwara in north Kashmir while in south Kashmir, there are unprecedented security arrangements in Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian to ensure minimum attendance at Bhat's funeral prayers.Violent protests had broken out last year in July after Burhan Wani was killed, leaving more than 100 people dead and over 12,000 injured.