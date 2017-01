E Ahamed, a senior leader from Kerala, collapsed today in parliament just as its budget session began. Mr Ahamed, who served as Junior Foreign Minister in Dr Manmohan Singh's government, was rushed out on a stretcher with a doctor attending to him.Mr Ahamed fell unwell while both houses of parliament were being jointly addressed by President Pranab Mukherjee.He represents Kerala in the Lok Sabha and is the president of the Indian Union Muslim League.More details are awaited.