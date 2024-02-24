MK Stalin's DMK Begins Seat-Sharing Talks With Allies

Taking a lead in seat sharing, the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu allotted one seat each to its allies Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi (KDMK). The IUML will fight from Ramanathapuram constituency and KDMK from Namakal, the same seats both parties had fought and won in 2019 polls.

Part of the India Alliance, the DMK which leads the alliance in Tamil Nadu is holding negotiations with key ally the Congress, which won nine of the ten seats it contested last time in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Keeping its 2019 formidable alliance largely intact with which it had won 39 of the 40 seats in the state and neighbouring union territory, Chief Minister and DMK Chief MK Stalin hopes to sweep the polls yet again.

Dr SAS Hafeezullah, DMK Deputy Secretary, media relations, told NDTV, "This being an ideological long standing alliance, we could sort out seat sharing easily as our priority is to re-establish democracy, vision of Gandhi and to keep the pluralistic and federal ethos of this beautiful nation".

Other allies, the VCK, CPI and CPM were given two seats each in 2019. MDMK and IJK were given one seat each.

While IJK has switched to BJP alliance, there is intense speculation that actor politician Kamal Haasan's MNM would join the DMK-led INDIA alliance.

The DMK hopes its populist schemes including the monthly assistance of Rs 1000 to women, free bus rides for women and an equal monthly assistance to government school students pursuing higher education would help them repeat the 2019 magic.

On seat talks with other allies, A Saravanan, DMK spokesperson, added: "It's a good start. We expect the whole process to be completed in a week."

The AIADMK that snapped ties with the BJP is holding talks with PMK, DMDK and a few smaller parties. With two successive poll defeats it fought with BJP, the party is desperate to reverse the trend. It's also facing elections for the first time under the singular leadership of EPS.

The BJP, which has a negligible presence in the state, too is wooing smaller parties PMK and DMDK. The party is counting on state party chief Annamalai's padayatra impact to expand its footprint.