Cannes Film Festival: What Deepika Padukone's Wearing On Day 1

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone's first look, presumably for press, is a red maxidress strewn with flowers

All India | Written by | Updated: May 17, 2017 14:13 IST
Cannes 2017: Deepika will represent L'Oreal Paris (Image courtesy: teampadukonedeepika )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Deepika will represent L'Oreal Paris for the first time this year
  2. Deepika will be styled by international stylist Elizabeth Saltzman
  3. The Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 17 to May 28
It is actress Deepika Padukone's big day at the Cannes Film Festival and her first look, presumably for press, is a red maxidress strewn with flowers by Johanna Ortiz. Pictures released by various social media accounts today showed the 31-year-old actress, wrapped in a fluffy white bathrobe, was pictured soaking in the sun in the Martinez Hotel and in hair and make-up, getting her eyes done in a shade that reflects the blue of the Mediterranean sea. Deepika Padukone has been at Cannes once before but this is the first year she will be representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal on what is arguably the world's most glamorous red carpet. Here are pictures of Deepika's first Cannes outfit and what she's been upto all morning:
 
 

Omgkiller . . . @cannes_filmfestival @festivaldecannes @elizabethsaltzman @johannaortizofficial @thevalgarland

A post shared by Team Deepika (@teampadukonedeepika) on



Deepika herself reposted her stylist, who appears to think the actress looks a lot like the dancing girl emoji in her red dress (we'll be watching Twitter for reactions):
 
 

#Repost @elizabethsaltzman (@get_repost) My favourite emoji @deepikapadukone .

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on



Here are more pictures of Deepika Padukone's first day in Cannes:
 
 

Deepika Padukone was photographed arriving at Nice Airport on Tuesday, chic in jeans and a summery mustard top by Chloe.

She left Mumbai on Sunday wearing a Alberta Ferretti maxidress topped with a jacket. She stopped over in London for a day.

In Cannes, Deepika Padukone posted a picture of the view from her hotel room. It's okay to be jealous:
 
 

room with a view... #Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on



Deepika Padukone wore a sari when she made her Cannes debut in 2010. This time, we're expecting slinky designer gowns. The actress' look will be curated by international stylist Elizabeth Saltzman. Deepika will be succeeded on the Cannes red carpet by fellow L'Oreal ambassadors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut with xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel. She's been spotted on the red carpet for events like the Met Gala and MTV EMAs and also attended after parties for the Oscars and Golden Globes.

The Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 17 to May 28.
 

