Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's First Look - Love It? Hate It?

Highlights
- Aishwarya wore a layered green dress by Yanina Couture
- Earlier in the day, she was spotted in a white pantsuit
- Aishwarya checked into Cannes on Thursday
Here are pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look.
Redefining beauty and grace for the sixteenth time! #AishwaryaAtCannes#LifeAtCannes#CannesFilmFestival#Cannes2017#Cannes70pic.twitter.com/4N5PuUwyK8— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
For you guys! #AishwaryaAtCannespic.twitter.com/ft4rEGBG95— Aishwarya At Cannes (@skv1993) May 19, 2017
Aishwarya was also photographed in the make-up studio.
Buy: True Match Lumi powder highlighter in Rose. Volume Million lashes with Blackberry Lacquer liner, La Palette Nude in Rose #LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/7cDVxbpg0B— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
Stunning like always! #Cannes2017@lorealparis#Day1#pressmeet@archanasadanandpic.twitter.com/0qyUFTyPQQ— ImagesmithsPR (@ImagesmithsPR) May 19, 2017
Aishwarya was also spotted soaking in the Cannes sun and enjoying every bit of the Cannes life:
Sungazing with #AishwaryaRaiBachchan#LifeAtCannes#CannesQueenpic.twitter.com/SHKEwjpcJS— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
When you have to take a moment and look at the view #CannesQueen#LifeAtCannes#AishwaryaAtCannespic.twitter.com/SRn0tFD6HD— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
Spellbound! Isn't she mesmerizing? #AishwaryaRaiBachchan#LifeAtCannes#CannesQueenpic.twitter.com/EZ0LADaNQz— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
Aishwarya is in Cannes with her five-year-old daughter Aaradhya, who has been attending the festival with her mother ever since she was a baby. Earlier today, Aaradhya and Ash were spotted leaving Hotel Martinez together - the actress was uber-glamorous in a white pantsuit white Aaradhya looked cute as a button in pink florals.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, an ambassador for beauty brand L'Oreal, is at the Cannes Film Festival for the 16th year in a row. This time, she will walk the red carpet tonight and again tomorrow, after which Sonam Kapoor will take over.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also revisit an old Cannes connection - on May 20, she will present her 2002 film Devdas on the sidelines of the festival, 15 years after she first represented the film at Cannes. Speaking to news agency AFP about her favourite Cannes moment, Aishwarya said, "My first experience was truly memorable and exceedingly special. We always heard how the duration of our cinema can sometimes be a bit overwhelming for the audience beyond (our) shores and Devdas by that measure is a long film."