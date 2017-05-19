Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's First Look - Love It? Hate It?

Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first outfit is a layered and diaphanous dress embellished with colourful floral motifs

All India | Written by | Updated: May 19, 2017 17:52 IST
Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is just wow (courtesy ImagesmithsPR)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aishwarya wore a layered green dress by Yanina Couture
  2. Earlier in the day, she was spotted in a white pantsuit
  3. Aishwarya checked into Cannes on Thursday
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been spotted in her first major look of this year's Cannes Film Festival. The 43-year-old actress, often accused of playing too safe style-wise, picked a layered, floor length ensemble from Yanina Couture that's certainly going to divide opinion. We can't decide if we love it or hate it. Aishwarya's bottle green diaphanous dress is embellished with colourful floral motifs. With it, she wears minimal jewellery and bright pink lips. Aishwarya, who checked into Cannes on Thursday, was photographed on the vintage-looking stairs of what appears to be Hotel Martinez, where her suite is. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is scheduled to make her first red carpet appearance tonight. From this early glimpse of her Cannes closet, we hope to see a fashion forward look tonight.

Here are pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look.
 
 

Aishwarya was also photographed in the make-up studio.
 
 

Aishwarya was also spotted soaking in the Cannes sun and enjoying every bit of the Cannes life:
 
 
 

Aishwarya is in Cannes with her five-year-old daughter Aaradhya, who has been attending the festival with her mother ever since she was a baby. Earlier today, Aaradhya and Ash were spotted leaving Hotel Martinez together - the actress was uber-glamorous in a white pantsuit white Aaradhya looked cute as a button in pink florals.
 
 
 


Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, an ambassador for beauty brand L'Oreal, is at the Cannes Film Festival for the 16th year in a row. This time, she will walk the red carpet tonight and again tomorrow, after which Sonam Kapoor will take over.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also revisit an old Cannes connection - on May 20, she will present her 2002 film Devdas on the sidelines of the festival, 15 years after she first represented the film at Cannes. Speaking to news agency AFP about her favourite Cannes moment, Aishwarya said, "My first experience was truly memorable and exceedingly special. We always heard how the duration of our cinema can sometimes be a bit overwhelming for the audience beyond (our) shores and Devdas by that measure is a long film."
 

