Penelope Cruz Adds A Dose Of Black-And-White Glamour To Cannes With Archival Georges Chakra Gown

As the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival concluded on Sunday, Penelope Cruz added a dose of glamour to the event. She stepped out in an archival Georges Chakra Fall 2012 Couture gown.

In a video obtained by E! News, the Madrid-born actor was all smiles as she posed for the cameras on the red carpet. The strapless gown featured a black-and-white contrast with a figure-hugging silhouette that flowed into a voluminous skirt with a train.



Cruz kept her accessories menial to ensure that the attention stayed on her dramatic outfit. The Vicky Cristina Barcelona star opted for Pasquale Bruni diamond earrings with cascading floral motifs that paired perfectly with the ring on her right hand.



Her bold makeup enhanced the glamour of her look. Cruz went for bright red lip colour and smoky eye makeup. She kept her hair open. The style put all the attention on her new blonde highlights.



Penelope Cruz's new look was not the only thing that made waves at Cannes. Her upcoming project, La Bola Negra (The Black Ball), in which the actor plays a cabaret singer, received a 20-minute standing ovation after its premiere in the Grand Théâtre Lumière, Deadline reported.



Cruz revealed that she had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm on the eve of her night-shoot sequences for the film, as per Variety.



“I thought I was about to die. This is something that was totally surreal in my life,” Cruz said, describing her reaction to the news.



The actor added that she was advised to continue filming the following day after the doctor confirmed she was cleared to dance and sing. Cruz described the moment as transformative. “I thought, ‘It's a total miracle. I have to, I must have this in me,'” she said.



She thanked the film's production crew for their support throughout filming, adding that the experience helped her understand her character and the broader themes of La Bolla Negra.



Also starring Glenn Close, Guitarricadelafuente, Miguel Bernardeau, Lola Dueñas and Carlos González, La Bolla Negra is a queer epic spanning 85 years of Spanish history. Inspired by an unfinished fragment by Federico García Lorca, the film is directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, collectively known as Los Javis. The duo won the Best Director Prize at Cannes, which they shared with Pawel Pawlikowski, who helmed the biographical drama Fatherland.