Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes Look Reviewed By Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived on the Cannes red carpet on Friday night looking like a princess straight out of a fairy tale in a blue-hued Micheal Cinco gown. While the flash bulbs went popping and the red carpet was being set on fire by the Cannes veteran, Abhishek Bachchan was busy admiring his wife, who he said looked 'beautiful' in the eye-catching ensemble. On Instagram, the junior Bachchan shared his personal review of sorts of Aishwarya's first red carpet appearance, which has been produced below. Let this be known that Aishwarya's princess-ey dress, made of French lace, is embroidered and embellished with Swarovski crystals. Earlier in the day, Aishwarya was also spotted in an embroidered Mark Bumgarner gown and a layered outfit by Yanina Couture.
Highlights
- On Friday, Aishwarya walked the red carpet in a Michael Cinco gown
- 'Beautiful,' said Abhishek of Aishwarya's look
- Abhishek was also at the Mumbai airport to see Ash and Aaradhya off
Abhishek Bachchan is just too adorable with his shout-outs for Aishwarya:
Here's a detailed look at Aishwarya's dress from last night.
#AishwaryaRaiBachchan steals the spotlight in a stunning #MichealCinco gown and #Ferragamo shoes! pic.twitter.com/NP3cjKoL4q— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
Aishwarya checked into the French Riviera on Thursday - Day 2 of the Cannes Film Festival - along with her five-year-old daughter Aaradhya. In Mumbai, Abhishek was at the airport to see them off.
Last year, Aishwarya's red carpet appearance sporting pop purple lip colour was the subject of several trolls and headlines. However, when asked about Ash's purple pout, Abhishek described it in one word: "I think she looked fantastic. She always does," reported PTI.
This year marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 16th visit to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya's red carpet appearance has been preceded by that of Deepika Padukone's and will be followed by Sonam Kapoor's. All three Bollywood stars are representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal Paris in Cannes with Deepika having made her debut as the brand ambassador this year.