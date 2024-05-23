Video Shows Couple Romancing On Speeding Bike In Kota, Police Reacts

The police have registered a case against the couple

A recent viral video from Kota, India, has caused concern regarding public safety on roadways. The video depicts a couple engaging in public displays of affection (PDA) while riding a motorcycle at an excessive speed. This incident underscores the inherent dangers of reckless behaviour on public roads, jeopardizing the safety of both the riders and other motorists.

The viral video depicts the couple in a reckless display of affection. The woman precariously balances on the fuel tank, clinging to the man as they speed down the highway. The police traced the motorcycle's registration to Kota RTO. The incident likely occurred near the Bundi Road Herbal Garden.

The video gained traction on social media, with numerous individuals criticising the couple for their irresponsible and indecent behaviour.

See the video here:

The police have registered a case against the couple. The man involved has been identified as Mohammad Wasim.

Responding to the video, the Kota Police wrote, "The team of Kota City Police Station Nanta arrested a young man and woman who were doing obscene acts on a moving motorcycle. Kota city police is always ready to serve you."

In another tweet, the police informed that the police had registered FIR no. 122/24 under section 294A IPC in the case. The police have also taken legal action against the accused Mohammad Waseem and the girl along with the motorcycle.

Earlier, a Delhi couple was seen romancing on a bike. The video, shows the woman seated on the fuel tank, facing her partner, as they embraced each other during the ride. The clip went viral on social media, with many criticising the duo for their irresponsible and obscene conduct.

Reacting to the clip, Delhi Traffic Police wrote, ''Thank you, you are requested to report such traffic violation on Delhi Traffic Police Sentinel App.''



