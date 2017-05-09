Justice Karnan First Judge To Be Sentenced To Jail By Supreme Court

Justice CS Karnan was today sentenced to six months jail by the Supreme Court, which held him guilty of contempt and ordered the Kolkata police chief to arrest him. The court has also banned the media from highlighting his statements and "orders".Last week, the Calcutta High Court judge had turned away a team of psychiatrists who had arrived along with the police for a medical examination ordered by the Supreme Court.The 61-year-old judge was accused of contempt after he named 20 "corrupt judges" of the country earlier this year and sought an investigation alleging corruption in the judiciary. He also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging an inquiry.As the Supreme Court transferred him from the Madras High Court to Kolkata, Justice Karnan said he was being victimised because he is a Dalit.The defiant judge refused to show up in the top court or submit to its orders. Instead, he fell into a routine of matching every Supreme Court order with one of his own, pronounced at his "home court".At a hearing on March 31, Chief Justice JS Khehar had raised questions about the judge's mental health.