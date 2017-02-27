BSF Catches Man Trying To Cross Border To Meet 'Facebook Love'

A 30-year-old city resident was caught on Sunday by BSF from near the Indo-Pak border at Ferozepur while trying to sneak out of the country to meet his "Facebook girl friend" at Lahore.Sikandar Khan, a resident of Sector 49 in Chandigarh, was caught while "moving under suspicious circumstances" near Lakho Ke Behram border in Ferozepur district, police said."A patrolling team of Border Security Force (BSF) caught Sikandar Khan who wanted to go to Pakistan to meet a woman whom he loved," said Ferozepur DSP Balwinder Singh.DSP said Mr Sikandar came into contact with the woman on the social networking site over two years ago and claimed that both of them were in love.Mr Sikandar, who works at a marriage bureau in Chandigarh, was not carrying his passport, DSP said.BSF handed him over to the local police, which has booked him under section 12 of the Passport Act, 1967.