Weight Loss Drugs Slash Heart Attack Risk, Says Study

The results were encouraging

Weight loss injections like Ozempic might be a game-changer for heart health. A new study suggests these drugs can significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in obese patients, even if they don't lose a significant amount of weight.

Researchers believe this points to benefits beyond just weight loss, potentially offering a major new tool in preventing cardiovascular disease. Professor John Deanfield, lead researcher from University College London (UCL), sees these drugs as having "wide-scale opportunity" and compares their potential impact to the discovery of statins, the Independent reported.

Researchers investigated whether semaglutide, a weight-loss drug (sold as Wegovy, Ozempic, and Rybelsus), could offer additional benefits for heart health in obese adults. The study, funded by semaglutide's manufacturer Novo Nordisk, analyzed data from the five-year Select trial involving over 17,600 participants from 41 countries. The key question was if the drug could reduce the risk of heart attacks or strokes in people with obesity but without diabetes.

The results were surprising. While semaglutide effectively promoted weight loss (62% of patients lost over 5% of body weight after 20 weeks compared to 10% in the placebo group), the reduction in heart attack, stroke, or heart failure risk seemed independent of weight loss. This suggests the drug might have other mechanisms beyond just weight management that benefit heart health.

Just a few months ago, research showed promising results for semaglutide (Wegovy) in reducing heart risks for obese patients already battling cardiovascular disease. A 2.4mg weekly dose, combined with standard preventive measures, led to a 20% reduction in heart attack or stroke risk compared to a placebo group.

Speaking at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Venice, where he presented the findings, the Telegraph reported Prof Deanfield said: "This fantastic trial really is a game-changer."

He continued: "In the 1990s when statins came in, we finally figured out that there was a class of drugs that would change the biology of this disease. That was a major breakthrough to transform cardiology practice. We now have a class of drugs that could equally transform many chronic diseases of ageing."

Another study presented at the ECO by Professor Donna Ryan of Pennington Biomedical Research Center built upon the Select trial. This research focused on the long-term impact of semaglutide on weight management in overweight or obese adults without diabetes.

The results were encouraging. Professor Ryan reported that semaglutide can help patients sustain weight loss for up to four years. On average, those taking semaglutide lost 10.2% of their body weight and 7.7cm from their waistline, compared to minimal weight loss in the placebo group (1.5% and 1.3cm, respectively). Significantly, after two years, over half (52%) of the semaglutide group transitioned to a lower Body Mass Index (BMI) category, compared to only 16% in the placebo group.