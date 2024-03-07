Border Security Force Catches Pakistani National In Amritsar

The Border Security Force caught the man on the night of March 6 (Representational)

The Border Security Force caught a Pakistani national near the India-Pakistan border fence in Amritsar, an official statement issued on Thursday read.

The force said that on the night of March 6, forward-deployed troops in Amritsar observed the suspected movement of a person in the area ahead of the border fence.

"The troops on duty immediately challenged and caught hold of him as he tried to escape towards the International boundary. Upon questioning, the apprehended person was revealed to be a Pakistani national," BSF posted on X.

The BSF further stated that the Pakistani national was handed over to the Punjab Police.

Further investigation is underway.

