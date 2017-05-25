BJP's Khetrimayum Bhabananda Wins Lone Rajya Sabha Seat From Manipur

BJP's Khetrimayum Bhabananda defeated his lone rival Elangbam Dijwamani of the opposition Congress by a margin of 18 votes.

All India | | Updated: May 25, 2017 22:43 IST
57 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
BJP's Khetrimayum Bhabananda Wins Lone Rajya Sabha Seat From Manipur

BJP's Khetrimayum Bhabananda won Manipur's lone Rajya Sabha seat (Representational)

Imphal:  President of the Manipur unit of the BJP Khetrimayum Bhabananda won the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat, the election for which was held on Thursday, officials said.

He defeated his lone rival Elangbam Dijwamani of the opposition Congress by a margin of 18 votes.

In the 60 member Manipur assembly, Bhabananda secured 39 votes while Dijwamani got 21 votes.

The BJP and its allies have 38 members.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has been saying that more Congress MLAs are joining his party.

Six of them had already joined the BJP, whittling away the strength of the Congress which secured 28 seats to 22.

 

Trending

Share this story on

57 Shares
ALSO READShatrughan Sinha Has Political Advice For Rajinikanth And A Snub For BJP
Rajya SabhaManipur BJPKhetrimayum BhabanandaElangbam Dijwamani

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf GirlfriendCBSE Results

................................ Advertisement ................................